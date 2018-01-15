Maslany earns two ACTRA Toronto nominations

Orphan Black's talent continues to rack up recognition as its final run hits awards season and The Breadwinner's Saara Chaudry earns another nod for her voice work.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Orphan Black season five

