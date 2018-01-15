Indiecan preps 100th Canadian release, Monolith
In releasing Ivan Silvestrini's latest feature, indie-film entrepreneur Avi Federgreen also hits a milestone achievement for his company.
In releasing Ivan Silvestrini’s latest feature, indie-film entrepreneur Avi Federgreen also hits a milestone achievement for his company.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN