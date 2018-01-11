Photo Gallery: 2018 TFCA gala

The year's best films were feted at the Toronto Film Critics Association's annual awards show on Jan. 9.
By Playback Staff
38 mins ago

The year’s best films were feted at the Toronto Film Critics Association’s annual awards show on Jan. 9.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN