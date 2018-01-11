Omnifilm to produce BritBox’s first original drama

Michael MacLennan is attached as showrunner on the Canadian series Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, with Kew Media handing international distribution.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago

