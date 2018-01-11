DHX inks Supernoobs TV deals

Season two of the original 2D-animated comedy will head to Cartoon Network channels in EMEA and Asia Pacific, as well as Family Channel in Canada.
By Jeremy Dickson
5 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - SuperNoobs

Season two of the original 2D-animated comedy will head to Cartoon Network channels in EMEA and Asia Pacific, as well as Family Channel in Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN