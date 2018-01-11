CMF awards $11.3M across 19 digital media projects

Finish Line Games' SKULLY and Secret Location's The Great C each collected $1 million in funding.
By Lauren Malyk
5 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - canadianMoneyShutterstock

