NS film technicians see hours worked drop by 55%: union

Jenny Reeves, president of IATSE Local 849, says the steep drop in labour is evidence that the province's current incentive fund isn't working.
By Regan Reid
4 hours ago
USE CREDIT shutterstock_Halifax Nova Scotia

Jenny Reeves, president of IATSE Local 849, says the steep drop in labour is evidence that the province’s current incentive fund isn’t working.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN