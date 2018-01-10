In brief: Gary Slaight to be honoured with 2018 Humanitarian Award
Plus: The Breadwinner nabs a Humanitas Prize nomination and the Manitoba government makes a $750,000 investment in the local sector.
Plus: The Breadwinner nabs a Humanitas Prize nomination and the Manitoba government makes a $750,000 investment in the local sector.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN