Corus posts revenue, profit declines in Q1 financials

Slight overall gains in its kids content business and radio advertising were offset by sharper declines in TV ad revenues.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago
shutterstock_money 500 x 334

Slight overall gains in its kids content business and radio advertising were offset by sharper declines in TV ad revenues.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN