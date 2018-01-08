Tara Kemes named GM at Cinesite Vancouver
The former Rainmaker exec will manage the west coast studio, which is currently working on an animated remake of The Addams Family for MGM.
The former Rainmaker exec will manage the west coast studio, which is currently working on an animated remake of The Addams Family for MGM.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN