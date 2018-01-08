Tara Kemes named GM at Cinesite Vancouver

The former Rainmaker exec will manage the west coast studio, which is currently working on an animated remake of The Addams Family for MGM.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago

The former Rainmaker exec will manage the west coast studio, which is currently working on an animated remake of The Addams Family for MGM.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN