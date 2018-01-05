CRTC launches survey into content consumption

As the commission embarks on a quest to determine the future of Canada's content distribution system, it's asking Canadians why they watch content the way they do.
By Lauren Malyk
7 hours ago

As the commission embarks on a quest to determine the future of Canada’s content distribution system, it’s asking Canadians why they watch content the way they do.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN