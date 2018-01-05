CTV partners with Disney to promote The Launch

The "global juggernaut" has signed on as lead sponsor, with competitors from the CTV original tapped to film promos for upcoming Disney and Marvel flicks.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
4 hours ago
Wrinkle in Time

The “global juggernaut” has signed on as lead sponsor, with competitors from the CTV original tapped to film promos for upcoming Disney and Marvel flicks.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN