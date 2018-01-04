Naveen Prasad, Jamie Dagg launch Impossible Objects

The former EVP and GM at Elevation has exited his post to launch the prodco, which will operate in partnership with the distributor.
By Regan Reid
3 hours ago

The former EVP and GM at Elevation has exited his post to launch the prodco, which will operate in partnership with the distributor.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN