Telefilm, Rogers invest $2.3M across 19 docs

More than half of the funded projects are produced, directed or written by women, with features from Insight Productions and Parabola Films selected.
By Lauren Malyk
7 hours ago
shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

More than half of the funded projects are produced, directed or written by women, with features from Insight Productions and Parabola Films selected.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN