Soulpepper’s Albert Schultz accused of sexual misconduct

Four lawsuits have been filed against the actor and current artistic director of Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre, who also serves as an executive producer on CBC's Kim's Convenience.
By Regan Reid
10 hours ago

Four lawsuits have been filed against the actor and current artistic director of Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre, who also serves as an executive producer on CBC’s Kim’s Convenience.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN