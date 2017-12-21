Playback’s 2017 Hall of Fame: Andre Bureau

How the driving force behind the creation of specialty channels in Canada helped shape this country's broadcasting system as we know it.
By Val Maloney
2 days ago
Andre Bureau 2

How the driving force behind the creation of specialty channels in Canada helped shape this country’s broadcasting system as we know it.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN