In brief: Jocelyn Hamilton joins the Canadian Academy’s board

Plus: CBC adds five to its board of directors and two Canadian projects are added to the Berlinale lineup.
By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Jocelyn Hamilton_ Entertainment One 2015

Plus: CBC adds five to its board of directors and two Canadian projects are added to the Berlinale lineup.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN