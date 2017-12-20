Top-grossing films of 2017 A pair of French-language sequels were the story of this year's Canadian box office, while all five of the best-performing international features took in more than $30 million.

With 2017 soon to be in the books, Playback Daily takes a look back on the year’s biggest box-office performers, both on the Canadian and international fronts. Data reflects box office numbers from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 14, 2017 and is courtesy of MPTAC and Zoom Services.

French-language sequels were the big story of the year, with De père en flic 2 (#1, pictured) and Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 (#2), both Les Films Séville releases, breaking the $7-million barrier at the domestic box office in 2017.

On the English-language side, Canada/Ireland coproduction Maudie (Mongrel) took the #3 spot with a domestic haul of $2.84 million and the Goon sequel, Last of the Enforcers (eOne), landing at #5. Racing into the #4 spot was Quebec release Junior Majeur (Les Films Séville), which netted more than $1.65 million since it was released in late November. Rounding out the top 10 was Votez Bougon (Entract Films), which was released in late 2016 and hence only took a portion of its total box office in 2017, Pieds nus dans l’aube (Les Films Séville), C’est le coeur qui meurt en dernier (Les Films Séville), Les Rois mongols (Téléfiction) and The Man Who Invented Christmas (Elevation).

As with last year, all five of the top-grossing international films in Canada took more than $30 million at the box office. Beauty and the Beast proved too strong for the competition, reeling in more than $46 million. The next best was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with a total of $38.6 million, while Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok rounded out the top five.

