CTV reveals mid-season lineup

New shows and returning favourites follow a successful fall with The Good Doctor and The Indian Detective.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
13 hours ago

New shows and returning favourites follow a successful fall with The Good Doctor and The Indian Detective.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN