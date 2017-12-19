Temple Street options fantasy trilogy The Fionavar Tapestry

The prodco's SVP Kerry Appleyard and senior development producer Lesley Grant will oversee the TV adaptation of author Guy Gavriel Kay's novels.
By Jordan Pinto
45 mins ago

The prodco’s SVP Kerry Appleyard and senior development producer Lesley Grant will oversee the TV adaptation of author Guy Gavriel Kay’s novels.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN