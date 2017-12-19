Rogers Media, CBC extend NHL deal
The newly inked seven-year agreement will keep Hockey Night in Canada and the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the pubcaster until 2026.
The newly inked seven-year agreement will keep Hockey Night in Canada and the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the pubcaster until 2026.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN