Edmonton Screen Industries Office names CEO
Producer and former Minds Eye Entertainment exec Josh Miller will lead the new office, which replaces the city's film commission.
Producer and former Minds Eye Entertainment exec Josh Miller will lead the new office, which replaces the city’s film commission.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN