Connect3 is hunting for Nazis in new Brazil copro
The Cineflix-owned co is partnering with Brazil's Boutique Filmes, the prodco behind the Netflix series 3%.
The Cineflix-owned co is partnering with Brazil’s Boutique Filmes, the prodco behind the Netflix series 3%.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN