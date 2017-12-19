Cartoon Network, Teletoon open up Total Drama Daycare

The Total Drama prequel, set to debut in 2018, is produced by by Fresh TV and distributed by CAKE.
By Elizabeth Foster
9 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - total-drama-daycare

The Total Drama prequel, set to debut in 2018, is produced by by Fresh TV and distributed by CAKE.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN