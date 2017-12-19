CBC adds OTT programming and acquisitions head
Senior director of acquisitions Jenna Bourdeau will now lead content planning for the pubcaster's streamer.
Senior director of acquisitions Jenna Bourdeau will now lead content planning for the pubcaster’s streamer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN