NFB launches interactive gambling documentary

Produced out of its Toronto studio, Thank You for Playing explores the ways in which games of chance can lead to the development of addictive behaviours.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago

Produced out of its Toronto studio, Thank You for Playing explores the ways in which games of chance can lead to the development of addictive behaviours.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN