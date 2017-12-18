CMJ opens Toronto, LA offices
Nicole Hamilton joins the factual prodco as head of development and Lucie Jourdan will serve as exec producer for the west coast.
Nicole Hamilton joins the factual prodco as head of development and Lucie Jourdan will serve as exec producer for the west coast.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN