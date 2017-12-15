Quebecor Fund awards $2.3M across nine projects

Roughly $1.3 million was distributed through its convergent stream, including an interactive component for season six of the reality series La Voix.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
La Voix

Roughly $1.3 million was distributed through its convergent stream, including an interactive component for season six of the reality series La Voix.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN