DGC to launch anti-harassment audit

The directors' guild has enlisted advisor Daina Green to review its workplace policies and practices, while lawyer Emma Phillips will provide legal advice.
By Regan Reid
15 hours ago
shutterstock_clapboard, director

The directors’ guild has enlisted advisor Daina Green to review its workplace policies and practices, while lawyer Emma Phillips will provide legal advice.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN