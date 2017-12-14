CMF awards $4.5M across nine digital media projects

Relish Interactive and Felix & Paul Studios each netted $1.2 million in the latest round of the funder's commercial projects pilot program.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago
Money shutterstock_298672466

Relish Interactive and Felix & Paul Studios each netted $1.2 million in the latest round of the funder’s commercial projects pilot program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN