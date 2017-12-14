CMF awards $4.5M across nine digital media projects
Relish Interactive and Felix & Paul Studios each netted $1.2 million in the latest round of the funder's commercial projects pilot program.
Relish Interactive and Felix & Paul Studios each netted $1.2 million in the latest round of the funder’s commercial projects pilot program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN