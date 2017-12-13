Network Media Group names new exec chairman

Frank Anderson will lead the board of the Vancouver-based company, which recently produced feature-length doc I Am Heath Ledger for Spike TV and TMN.
By Regan Reid
18 hours ago
shutterstock_people

Frank Anderson will lead the board of the Vancouver-based company, which recently produced feature-length doc I Am Heath Ledger for Spike TV and TMN.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN