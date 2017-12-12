Pinewood ramps up expansion plans in Toronto’s Port Lands

As well as unveiling a 27,500-square-foot, $6-million facility, the studio intends to add a further 66,000 square feet of sound stages in 2019.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago
Pinewood Studios Toronto

