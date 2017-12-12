Photo Gallery: Shaftesbury’s Holiday Open House

Shaftesbury kicked off the festive season with a star-studded party at its Toronto office.
By Playback Staff
23 hours ago

Shaftesbury kicked off the festive season with a star-studded party at its Toronto office.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN