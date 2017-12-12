Les Films Seville’s sequel successes

A pair of police comedies helped Playback's Distributor of the Year thrive in an increasingly challenging exhibition market.
By Mark Dillon
22 hours ago
Bon cop Bad cop2photos: Sébastien Raymond. seb©sebray.com

A pair of police comedies helped Playback’s Distributor of the Year thrive in an increasingly challenging exhibition market.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN