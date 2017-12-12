Filmmaker and animator Grant Munro dies at 94

Munro spent nearly five decades at the National Film Board of Canada, with credits including stop-motion film Toys and anthology short Christmas Cracker.
By Meagan Kashty
21 hours ago
image002 (13)

Munro spent nearly five decades at the National Film Board of Canada, with credits including stop-motion film Toys and anthology short Christmas Cracker.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN