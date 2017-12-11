City unveils mid-season lineup

Season one of Versailles joins the schedule, on top of new series LA to Vegas and The Resident.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
17 hours ago
Versailles 2 - promo visual

Season one of Versailles joins the schedule, on top of new series LA to Vegas and The Resident.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN