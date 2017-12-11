Awards roundup: TFCA unveils best Canadian feature finalists

Plus: The Breadwinner, Alberta-shot Fargo and The Handmaid's Tale nab Golden Globe nominations.
By Regan Reid
21 hours ago
The Breadwinner

Plus: The Breadwinner, Alberta-shot Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale nab Golden Globe nominations.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN