Magali Simard joins the City of Toronto

After announcing her departure from TIFF earlier this week, Simard starts as the City's film sector development officer Dec. 18.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

After announcing her departure from TIFF earlier this week, Simard starts as the City’s film sector development officer Dec. 18.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN