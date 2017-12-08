Daniel Cross wins Doc Institute Luminary Award
The EyesteelFilm founder was celebrated at the annual ceremony, alongside first-time feature filmmaker Victoria Lean.
The EyesteelFilm founder was celebrated at the annual ceremony, alongside first-time feature filmmaker Victoria Lean.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN