City of Toronto to purchase Showline Studios
The City is stepping in to maintain the filming complex after Canada Post acquired the facilities to turn them into parcel distribution centres.
The City is stepping in to maintain the filming complex after Canada Post acquired the facilities to turn them into parcel distribution centres.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN