Column: Hey industry! Let’s be clear about the ‘Netflix tax’

With petitions circling and choruses growing louder, Irene Berkowitz says it's critical to be specific about what's being asked of the government.
By Guest 
11 hours ago

With petitions circling and choruses growing louder, Irene Berkowitz says it’s critical to be specific about what’s being asked of the government.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN