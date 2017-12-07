CBC sets premiere dates for winter 2018

Legal drama Burden of Truth and Allan Hawco-starrer Caught are among a trio of dramas joining the pubcaster's lineup in early 2018.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago
Burden of Truth

