Magali Simard to leave TIFF

The senior manager of theatrical programming has been with the Toronto festival since 2006.
By Jordan Pinto
5 hours ago

The senior manager of theatrical programming has been with the Toronto festival since 2006.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN