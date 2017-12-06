Broadcasters submit amended group licence renewal recommendations
On the English-language side, Bell Media and Corus both said they would be prepared to increase the baseline for PNI spending to 6%, but with a caveat.
On the English-language side, Bell Media and Corus both said they would be prepared to increase the baseline for PNI spending to 6%, but with a caveat.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN