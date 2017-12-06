Obomsawin’s 2017: ‘I feel that Canadians are listening now’

Playback's Filmmaker of the Year completed her 50th film in as many years and spearheaded the NFB's plan to bring about representational parity for Indigenous creators.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago

Playback‘s Filmmaker of the Year completed her 50th film in as many years and spearheaded the NFB’s plan to bring about representational parity for Indigenous creators.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN