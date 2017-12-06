Obomsawin’s 2017: ‘I feel that Canadians are listening now’
Playback's Filmmaker of the Year completed her 50th film in as many years and spearheaded the NFB's plan to bring about representational parity for Indigenous creators.
Playback‘s Filmmaker of the Year completed her 50th film in as many years and spearheaded the NFB’s plan to bring about representational parity for Indigenous creators.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN