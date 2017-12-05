Gusto opens new Ottawa studio

The Bell Media partnership, robust production schedules and global ambitions prompted the $1 million investment in the 13,000 square-foot space.
By Jordan Pinto
15 hours ago
Gusto's new studio

The Bell Media partnership, robust production schedules and global ambitions prompted the $1 million investment in the 13,000 square-foot space.

