WFF ’17: Women’s voices rise to the top
Confronting sexual assault in the industry and achieving gender parity were two of the major topics tackled at the annual Women on Top breakfast.
Confronting sexual assault in the industry and achieving gender parity were two of the major topics tackled at the annual Women on Top breakfast.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN