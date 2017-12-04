Seven Canadian shorts added to Sundance lineup

Charlie Tyrell's My​ ​Dead​ ​Dad's​ ​Porno​ ​Tapes ​and Michelle Latimer's Nuuca made the cut, as well as a trio of NFB projects.
By Jordan Pinto
5 hours ago
Film reel

