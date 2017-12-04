Cogeco fund moves under IPF umbrella in restructure
As a result of declining BDU revenues, all of the Montreal media co's contributions to independent productions funds will be directed to and administered by the IPF.
As a result of declining BDU revenues, all of the Montreal media co’s contributions to independent productions funds will be directed to and administered by the IPF.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN