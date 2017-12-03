WFF ’17: Behind the scenes of Julian Papas’ behind-the-scenes doc

Filmmaker Ingrid Veninger and director Papas on inspiring the next generation of filmmakers with The Other Side of Porcupine Lake.
By Regan Reid
8 mins ago
The Other Side of Porcupine Lake

Filmmaker Ingrid Veninger and director Papas on inspiring the next generation of filmmakers with The Other Side of Porcupine Lake.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN